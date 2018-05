May 14 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp:

* CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO EXECUTIVE TEAM AND TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT DR MARK SANDER RESIGNED

* DOMINIC DUFFY REPLACING SANDER AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* SANDER IS WITHDRAWING HIS NOMINATION FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT MANDALAY’S ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING ON MAY 16, 2018

* WILL NOT BE APPOINTING A NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AT MOMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: