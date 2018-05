May 9 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp:

* MANDALAY RESOURCES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2018

* Q1 REVENUE $39.7 MILLION VERSUS $45.4 MILLION

* QTRLY GOLD EQUIVALENT PRODUCED 23,172 OZ VERSUS 32,481 OZ

* MANDALAY RESOURCES - GOING FORWARD IN 2018, MANDALAY PLANS TO REPLACE LOADING AND HAULAGE CONTRACTORS IN OPEN PIT, UNDERGROUND MINES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: