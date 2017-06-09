FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation reports flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine
#Market News
June 9, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation reports flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp:

* Mandalay Resources Corporation reports flooding at its Cerro Bayo Mine

* Mining operations at Cerro Bayo have been suspended​

* Incident has been reported to Chilean authorities

* Mine rescue efforts were immediately initiated and are ongoing, although they are impeded by extent of flooding

* A flooding event occurred in which Delia 2 Ramp section of Delia NW Mine of company's Cerro Bayo property was completely inundated

* Two Mandalay employees were working in the section of mine at time of flooding incident​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

