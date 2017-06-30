BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation’s Cerro Bayo mine gives notice of force majeure

1 Min Read
June 30 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp:
* Mandalay Resources Corporation's Cerro Bayo mine gives notice of Force Majeure
* Mandalay Resources - notice suspends Cerro Bayo's obligations under contracts with these parties due to flooding of Delia NW mine on June 9, 2017
* Mandalay Resources - compañia Minera Cerro Bayo commenced giving notice of force majeure to primary customers, suppliers, contractors of Cerro Bayo mine
* Mandalay Resources Corp - company is reviewing several alternatives for future of mining at Cerro Bayo
* Mandalay Resources - co is also initiating consultations with its unions about potential impacts on employees during period of suspended production
* Mandalay Resources - also initiating consultations with its unions about potential impacts on employees during period of suspended production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: