FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Mandalay Resources says two miners still missing at mine in Chile
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2017 / 4:10 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources says two miners still missing at mine in Chile

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp:

* Mandalay Resources corporation provides update on flooding at its Cerro Bayo operation

* Mandalay Resources - on June 9, a catastrophic inundation event occurred in Delia NW mine, one of three producing mines at operation

* Mandalay Resources- immediately after inundation, underground and surface operations at mine were curtailed in orderly way and they remain curtailed

* Says two miners remain missing in Delia NW mine, Jorge Sanchez and Enrique Ojeda

* Immediate impact on reserves and ultimate total production at property is expected to be small at Cerro Bayo

* Mandalay Resources-confirms that reopening of any mine at Cerro Bayo dependent on results of detailed investigations into root causes of Delia NW event Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.