April 9 (Reuters) - Mandarin Oriental International Ltd :

* UNAUDITED UNDERLYING LOSS OF SOME US$40 MILLION IN Q1

* UNDERLYING LOSS IN Q2 IS EXPECTED TO BE LARGER THAN IN Q1

* MAJORITY OF GROUP’S HOTELS ARE NOW EFFECTIVELY CLOSED DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* WITHDRAWN RECOMMENDATION OF FINAL DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR