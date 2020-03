BRIEF-Mangata Holding Partially Halts Production In Some Units For 2-3 Weeks Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

March 31 (Reuters) - Mangata Holding SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS PANDEMIC DID NOT HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL SITUATION AND FY 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SLOWDOWN IN SALES REVENUE DUE TO CYCLICAL CHANGES, NOT CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* MANAGEMENT PLANS TO RECOMMEND ALLOCATION OF FY 2019 NET PROFIT TILL END OF APRIL

* GROUP HAS FUNDS ALLOWING IT TO FUNCTION FOR FEW MONTHS WITHOUT SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTIONS, EVEN IN CASE OF PRODUCTION HALT

* SAYS HAS SEEN REDUCTION OF ORDERS FROM AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR

* DUE TO LIMITED DEMAND, SOME GROUP’S UNITS TEMPORARILY SUSPEND (FOR 2-3 WEEKS) PART OF PRODUCTION

* IN THE CURRENT, DYNAMIC SITUATION GROUP CANNOT EXCLUDE PRODUCTION HALTS ALSO IN OTHER PRODUCTION FACILITIES

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC AND UNCERTAINTY REGARDING ITS ECONOMIC EFFECTS, MANAGEMENT DOES NOT SEE LEGITIMACY FOR PUBLISHING FORECASTS FOR 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)