BRIEF-Manhattan Associates Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.33

April 24 (Reuters) - Manhattan Associates Inc:

* MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 PERFORMANCE

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* Q1 REVENUE $130.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $129.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.50, REVENUE VIEW $550.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES - “DESPITE GLOBAL GEOPOLITICAL AND ECONOMIC VOLATILITY, WE CONTINUE TO BE VERY BULLISH ON MARKET OPPORTUNITY AHEAD” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: