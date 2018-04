BRIEF-Manipal Hospitals Promoter Ranjan Pai To Meet Key Minority Shareholders Of Fortis On Monday - ET Now Citing Sources

April 9 (Reuters) -

* MANIPAL HOSPITALS PROMOTER RANJAN PAI TO MEET KEY MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF FORTIS ON MONDAY - ET NOW CITING SOURCES

* MANIPAL HOSPITALS PROMOTER PAI TO MEET RAKESH JHUNJHUNWALA, OTHER HIGH NET WORTH INDIVIDUALS & YES BANK TO ADDRESS CONCERNS AROUND DEAL - ET NOW CITING SOURCES

* MANIPAL HOSPITALS PROMOTER PAI OPEN TO SWEETENING TERMS OF FORTIS DEAL IF REQUIRED BASED ON SHAREHOLDERS’ FEEDBACK - ET NOW CITING SOURCES

* MANIPAL HOSPITALS PROMOTER PAI ALSO REACHED OUT TO EAST BRIDGE CAP, BLACKROCK ON REVISED DEAL STRUCTURE & VALUATION - ET NOW CITING SOURCES