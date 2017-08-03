FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Manitex International Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.14
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Manitex International Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Manitex International Inc

* Manitex International, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $51.6 million

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.14

* Manitex International Inc - ‍ backlog as of June 30 was $47.6 million, representing growth of 52.1% from December 31, 2016​

* Manitex International Inc - ‍ maintain ownership of approximately 2.1 million shares of now public ASV entity​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.