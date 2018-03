BRIEF-Manitex International Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.05 From Continuing Operations

March 28 (Reuters) - Manitex International Inc:

* MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND RESTATED PRIOR PERIOD RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 56.9 PERCENT TO $64.5 MILLION

* ‍BACKLOG AT YEAR END INCREASED BY $31 MILLION TO $62.2 MILLION COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* BACKLOG INCREASED TO $87.3 MILLION AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 40% SINCE DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.04 PER SHARE