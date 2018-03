BRIEF-Manitex International Says Q4 2017 Sales Are Preliminary $64.4 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - Manitex International Inc:

* MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS Q4 2017 SALES ARE PRELIMINARY $64.4 MILLION - SEC FILING

* MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC - BACKLOG AS OF 12/31/17 WAS $61.5 MILLION, UP 22.3% FROM Q3 2017

* MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC - BACKLOG INCREASED TO $87.3 MILLION AS OF FEB 28, UP 42% VERSUS YEAR-END 2017

* MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC - "PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO STEADILY INCREASE ALONG WITH REVENUES, MARGINS, AND EBITDA INTO 2018"