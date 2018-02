Feb 21 (Reuters) - Manitok Energy Inc:

* MANITOK ENERGY INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON RESTRUCTURING AND APPOINTMENT OF RECEIVER

* MANITOK ENERGY - ‍ ALL DIRECTORS OF MANITOK, RAIMOUNT, CORINTHIAN RESIGNED AS A RESULT OF APPOINTMENT OF RECEIVER AND BANKRUPTCY​

* MANITOK ENERGY- COURT MADE ORDERS SUBSTITUTING ALVAREZ & MARSAL CANADA IN PLACE OF FTI CONSULTING CANADA AS TRUSTEE IN BANKRUPTCY