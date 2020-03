BRIEF-Manitou Group Updates On Coronavirus Situation

March 26 (Reuters) - Manitou BF SA:

* MANITOU GROUP: UPDATE ON COVID-19 SITUATION

* MANITOU GROUP HAS TEMPORARILY CEASED ITS INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES IN ITALY AND INDIA

* THESE SHUTDOWNS FOLLOW THOSE OF THE FRENCH OPERATIONS COMMUNICATED ON MARCH 17, 2020

* WHERE AUTHORIZED AND WHEN CONDITIONS ALLOW IT, GROUP MAINTAINS DISTRIBUTION OF SPARE PARTS IN ORDER TO BE ABLE TO SERVE ITS OPERATING CUSTOMERS

* THE SCALE AND UNCERTAINTIES OF COVID-19 LEAD MANITOU GROUP TO SUSPEND ANY FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR 2020

IN GROUP'S DISTRIBUTION COMPANIES, BUSINESS ALSO VERY SLOW IN MOST GEOGRAPHICAL AREAS DUE TO GLOBALIZATION OF CONTAINMENT POLICIES AND MARKET UNCERTAINTY