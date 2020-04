BRIEF-Manitou Q1 Revenue Down At 421 Million Euros

April 28 (Reuters) - Manitou BF SA:

* Q1’20 REVENUES OF €421M, -25% VERSUS. Q1’19, -26% LIKE FOR LIKE

* Q1’20 ORDER INTAKE ON EQUIPMENT OF €400M VERSUS. €363M IN Q1’19

* ORDER BOOK ON EQUIPMENT AT THE END OF Q1’20 AT €648 MILLION VERSUS. €884 MILLION IN Q1’19

* IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS ON ALL ACTIVITIES

* COVID-19 CRISIS LED THE GROUP TO SHUT DOWN PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES IN FRANCE, ITALY AND THEN INDIA IN MID-MARCH

* FRENCH AND ITALIAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATIONS WERE VERY GRADUALLY REACTIVATED IN MID-APRIL

* IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW MEASURES AND RESTARTING OF SUPPLY CHAIN SHOULD IMPACT INDUSTRIAL PERFORMANCE FOR MANY MONTHS TO COME