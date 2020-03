March 31 (Reuters) - MANITOU BF SA:

* MAINTAINS THE CLOSURE OF ITS MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN EUROPE AND INDIA

* IT WILL NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REOPEN THE SITES BEFORE THE SECOND HALF OF APRIL

* THE RE-START WILL BE GRADUAL, IN ORDER TO INTEGRATE THE IMPLEMENTAON OF SANITARY MEASURES AND TO REACVATE THE ENRE SUPPLY CHAIN