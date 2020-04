April 16 (Reuters) - MANITOU BF SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THAT BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED NOT TO PROPOSE PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND FOR 2019

* IN CONTEXT OF COVID-19 CRISIS, WITHDRAWS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR 0.78 PER SHARE INITIALLY ANNOUNCED

* INFORMS SHAREHOLDERS OF TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF AGM, TO BE HELD ON JUNE 18, 2020

