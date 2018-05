BRIEF-Manitowoc Co Q1 Loss Per Share $0.28

May 7 (Reuters) - Manitowoc Company Inc:

* THE MANITOWOC COMPANY REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q1 SALES $386.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $373.8 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.775 BILLION TO $1.85 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.21 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BACKLOG TOTALED $756.6 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP 49% FROM FIRST-QUARTER 2017

* FIRST-QUARTER ORDERS OF $536.0 MILLION WERE UP 10% FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD IN 2017

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA - APPROXIMATELY $100 TO $120 MILLION

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES - APPROXIMATELY $25 TO $30 MILLION

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES - APPROXIMATELY $25 TO $30 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.76 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S