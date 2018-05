May 18 (Reuters) - Mannatech Inc:

* MANNATECH COMMENCES CASH TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO $16 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* MANNATECH INC - COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO $16 MILLION STOCK, AT NOT GREATER THAN $21.00 LESS THAN $18.50 PER SHARE