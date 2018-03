March 26 (Reuters) - Mannatech Inc:

* MANNATECH INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.37‍​

* MANNATECH INC - Q4 NET SALES FOR 2017 WERE $46.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $3.8 MILLION, OR 8.9%, AS COMPARED TO $42.6 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016