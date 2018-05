May 2 (Reuters) - Manning & Napier Inc:

* MANNING & NAPIER, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 24 PERCENT TO $42.2 MILLION

* ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, ECONOMIC NET INCOME FOR QUARTER WAS $5.6 MILLION, OR $0.07 PER ADJUSTED SHARE

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM WAS $23.4 BILLION, A DECREASE OF 7% FROM $25.1 BILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017