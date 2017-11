BRIEF-Manning & Napier Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Manning & Napier Inc:

* Manning & Napier Inc Reports third quarter 2017 earnings results

* Q3 revenue fell 23 percent to $48.8 million

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Manning & napier inc - ‍assets under management (“aum”) at september 30, 2017 was $26.5 billion, compared with $27.1 billion at June 30, 2017​

* Manning & Napier Inc - qtrly ‍net income per share available to class a common stock $0.10​