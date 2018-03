BRIEF-Manning & Napier Says Interim Office Of Chief Executive Officer To Be Filled By Charles Stamey

March 12 (Reuters) - Manning & Napier Inc:

* MANNING & NAPIER, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FORMATION OF THE OFFICE OF THE CEO

* MANNING & NAPIER INC - INTERIM OFFICE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO BE FILLED BY CHARLES STAMEY

* MANNING & NAPIER - ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF INTERIM OFFICE OF CEO TO BE FILLED BY LONG-STANDING SENIOR EXECUTIVES

* MANNING & NAPIER INC - WILLIAM MANNING WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* MANNING & NAPIER INC - INTERIM OFFICE OF CEO TO BE FILLED BY EVP CHARLES STAMEY, PRESIDENT JEFFREY COONS, BOARD MEMBER RICHARD GOLDBERG

* MANNING & NAPIER - STAMEY, COONS, AND GOLDBERG HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS CO-CEOS WITHIN OFFICE OF CEO

* MANNING & NAPIER - BOARD ACTIVELY PURSUING APPOINTMENT OF PERMANENT CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: