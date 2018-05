BRIEF-Mannkind And Cipla Enter An Exclusive Marketing And Distribution Agreement For Afrezza® In India

May 9 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd:

* MANNKIND AND CIPLA ENTER AN EXCLUSIVE MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR AFREZZA® IN INDIA

* MANNKIND - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, CIPLA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVALS TO DISTRIBUTE AFREZZA IN INDIA

* MANNKIND CORP - EXCLUSIVE MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION DEAL FOR AFREZZA IN INDIA WITH CIPLA LTD

* MANNKIND CORP - CIPLA WILL ALSO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL MARKETING AND SALES ACTIVITIES OF AFREZZA IN INDIA

* MANNKIND CORP - MANNKIND IS RESPONSIBLE FOR SUPPLYING AFREZZA TO CIPLA

* MANNKIND CORP - MANNKIND WILL RECEIVE A $2.2 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT FROM CIPLA WITHIN 30 DAYS OF ENTERING AGREEMENT