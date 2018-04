BRIEF-Mannkind Announces $28.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

April 6 (Reuters) - MannKind Corp:

* MANNKIND ANNOUNCES $28.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* ‍EACH SHARE OF STOCK BEING SOLD WITH WARRANT TO BUY 1 SHARE OF STOCK FOR COMBINED PURCHASE PRICE OF $2, RESULTING IN GROSS PROCEEDS OF $28.0 MILLION​

* ‍WARRANTS WILL BE EXERCISABLE AT A PRICE OF $2.38 PER SHARE BEGINNING SIX MONTHS FOLLOWING DATE OF ISSUANCE AND WILL EXPIRE SIX MONTHS THEREAFTER​

* ‍ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING OF 14 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AND WARRANTS​