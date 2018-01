BRIEF-Mannkind, On Jan 18, Co, Unit Entered Into Exchange, Sixth Amendment To Facility Agreement With Deerfield

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Mannkind Corp:

* MANNKIND - ‍ ON JAN 18, CO AND UNIT ENTERED INTO AN EXCHANGE AND SIXTH AMENDMENT TO FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH DEERFIELD - SEC FILING​

* MANNKIND CORP - ‍ PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, CO AGREED TO ISSUE TO DEERFIELD AGGREGATE OF 1.3 MILLION SHARES OF ITS STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.01 PER SHARE

* MANNKIND - ‍ TO ISSUE TO DEERFIELD AGGREGATE OF 1.3 MILLION SHARES OF ITS STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.01 PER SHARE IN EXCHANGE FOR $3.2 MILLION OF TRANCHE 4 NOTES​

* MANNKIND CORP SAYS PAYMENT DATE FOR REMAINING $1.25 MILLION IN REMAINING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF TRANCHE 4 NOTES WAS EXTENDED TO MAY 6, 2018

* MANNKIND CORP - CO ALSO ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO ESCROW AGREEMENT, DATED JAN 18, 2018, WITH DEERFIELD AND US BANK,

* MANNKIND - ‍ PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT TO ESCROW AGREEMENT, PARTIES EXTENDED PERIOD OF ESCROW ESTABLISHED THEREUNDER TO MAY 6, 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2mUOXup) Further company coverage: