BRIEF-MannKind Refocuses Pipeline Resources In Response To COVID-19 Pandemic

March 17 (Reuters) - MannKind Corp:

* MANNKIND REFOCUSES PIPELINE RESOURCES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* MANNKIND - ADJUSTING RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT RESOURCES THAT WERE RESERVED FOR PIPELINE OF INVESTIGATIONAL PRODUCTS FOR TREATING SERIOUS LUNG DISEASES

* MANNKIND - INITIATED COLLABORATION WITH IMMIX BIOPHARMA TO PREPARE DRY POWDER FORMULATION OF COMPOUND TO TREAT ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME

* MANNKIND - OTHER COLLABORATIONS ARE BEING ACTIVELY EXPLORED AT THIS TIME