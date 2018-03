BRIEF-MannKind Restructures $79.7 Mln Debt Obligation To The Mann Group

March 12 (Reuters) - MannKind Corp:

* MANNKIND RESTRUCTURES $79.7 MILLION DEBT OBLIGATION TO THE MANN GROUP AND REDUCES PRINCIPAL OWED TO DEERFIELD BY $6.3 MILLION

* MANNKIND- MATURITY DATE OF REMAINING PRINCIPAL OF ABOUT $71.5 MILLION UNDER AMENDED PROMISSORY NOTE WITH MANN GROUP EXTENDED 18MONTHS TO JULY 1,2021

* MANNKIND - ‍RESTRUCTURING OF CERTAIN OF DEBT OBLIGATIONS, REDUCING OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BY $14.5 MILLION ALONG WITH CORRESPONDING INTEREST EXPENSE​

* MANNKIND- CO,MANN GROUP ENTERED INTO COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH MANN GROUP AGREED TO BUY 3 MILLION SHARES OF CO’S STOCK AT $2.72/SHARE

* MANNKIND- MANN GROUP AGREED TO CANCEL $8.2 MILLION IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT UNDER PROMISSORY NOTE DATED OCT 18, 2012