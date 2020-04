BRIEF-MannKind Says Receives Forgivable Loan Under The Paycheck Protection Program

April 15 (Reuters) - MannKind Corp:

* MANNKIND RECEIVES FORGIVABLE LOAN UNDER THE PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM

* MANNKIND -EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, WILL IMPLEMENT 20% PAY REDUCTION FOR CERTAIN EMPLOYEES WHOSE PAYROLL COSTS EXCEED $100,000, INCLUDING EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

* MANNKIND CORP - EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN PAY REDUCTION FOR AT LEAST 10 WEEKS

* MANNKIND- RECEIVED LOAN OF ABOUT $4.9 MILLION FROM JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS LENDER, PURSUANT TO PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM OF CARES ACT

* MANNKIND CORP - INTENDS TO USE ALL PROCEEDS FROM PPP LOAN TO RETAIN EMPLOYEES, MAINTAIN PAYROLL AND MAKE LEASE, MORTGAGE INTEREST AND UTILITY PAYMENTS