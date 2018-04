BRIEF-Manpowergroup Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.45

April 20 (Reuters) - ManpowerGroup Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.45

* Q1 REVENUE $5.5 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $5.42 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CURRENT YEAR QUARTER INCLUDED RESTRUCTURING COSTS WHICH REDUCED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 27 CENTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.33 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EARNINGS PER SHARE IN QUARTER WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED 14 CENTS BY CHANGES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* MANPOWERGROUP - FINANCIAL RESULTS IN QUARTER SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY STRONGER FOREIGN CURRENCIES RELATIVE TO U.S. DOLLAR VERSUS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, REVENUES INCREASED 5% AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED 20% IN QUARTER

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ESTIMATED FAVORABLE CURRENCY IMPACT OF 18 CENTS AND EXCLUDES RESTRUCTURING COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)