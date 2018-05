BRIEF-ManTech International Reports Q1 EPS Of $0.51

May 2 (Reuters) - ManTech International Corp:

* MANTECH ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51

* Q1 REVENUE $473 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $469.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FISCAL 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.00 - $2.08

* SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $1.90 BILLION - $1.95 BILLION

* COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF BUSINESS AT END OF QUARTER WAS $7.1 BILLION AND FUNDED BACKLOG WAS $1.2 BILLION

* BOOKINGS OF $430 MILLION IN QUARTER

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.02, REVENUE VIEW $1.92 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S