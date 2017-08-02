FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ManTech Q2 earnings per share $0.40
August 2, 2017 / 8:52 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-ManTech Q2 earnings per share $0.40

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - ManTech International Corp

* ManTech announces financial results for second quarter of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 revenue $414 million versus I/B/E/S view $418.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ManTech International Corp sees fiscal 2017 diluted earnings per share $1.48 - $1.53

* ManTech International Corp sees fiscal 2017 revenue $1.65 billion - $1.70 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.50, revenue view $1.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ManTech International Corp - backlog of business at end of quarter was $4.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

