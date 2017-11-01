BRIEF-ManTech Q3 earnings per share $0.39

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mantech International Corp:
* ManTech announces financial results for third quarter of 2017
* Q3 earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 revenue $423 million versus I/B/E/S view $427.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ManTech International Corp - sees FY 2017 revenue between $1.71 billion to $1.73 bln
* ManTech International Corp - sees FY 2017 diluted earnings per share between $1.55 to $1.57
* ManTech International Corp - co’s backlog of business at end of quarter was $6.3 billion, up 28% compared to Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: