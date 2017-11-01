FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ManTech Q3 earnings per share $0.39
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 8:57 PM / in 22 minutes

BRIEF-ManTech Q3 earnings per share $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mantech International Corp:

* ManTech announces financial results for third quarter of 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 revenue $423 million versus I/B/E/S view $427.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ManTech International Corp - sees FY 2017 revenue between $1.71 billion to $1.73 bln‍​

* ManTech International Corp - sees FY 2017 ‍ diluted earnings per share between $1.55 to $1.57​

* ManTech International Corp - co’s ‍backlog of business at end of quarter was $6.3 billion, up 28% compared to Q2 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

