March 15 (Reuters) - ManTech International Corp:

* MANTECH INTERNATIONAL - NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE III IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM

* MANTECH INTERNATIONAL - ENCORE III HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BILLION OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM.