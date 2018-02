Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mantra Group Ltd:

* ‍IF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT WITH ACCORHOTELS IS APPROVED, MANTRA SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE $3.96 CASH PER SHARE​

* ‍HY TOTAL SEGMENT REVENUE $366.2 MILLION VERSUS $356.2 MILLION

* HY ‍NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS $25.1 MILLION