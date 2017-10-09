FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mantra Group received indicative proposal from Accor S.A. ‍​
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 9, 2017 / 12:56 AM / 11 days ago

BRIEF-Mantra Group received indicative proposal from Accor S.A. ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Mantra Group Ltd:

* ‍Refers to recent press speculation regarding Mantra Group Limited​

* ‍Confirms has received indicative & non-binding proposal from Accor S.A. in relation to a potential control transaction​

* Deal to be implemented by way of a Mantra scheme of arrangement, at $3.96 cash per share (on a fully diluted basis)​

* Has granted Accor access to due diligence to determine if a transaction can be agreed and recommended unanimously by mantra board.​

* ‍Mantra has retained Highbury Partnership as financial adviser and Baker Mckenzie as legal adviser ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

