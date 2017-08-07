BRIEF-Mantra Group to buy Art Series Hotel Group

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mantra Group Ltd

* Entered into an agreement to acquire Art Series Hotel Group

* Purchase price of approximately $52.5 million (excluding transaction costs) to be funded via cash & existing debt facilities

* Impact of Art Series acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to underlying EPS

* Art Series acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $7 million in underlying EBITDA in its first full year of ownership