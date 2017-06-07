FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mantra Venture Group board appoits Roger M. Ponder as CEO
June 7, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Mantra Venture Group board appoits Roger M. Ponder as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Mantra Venture Group Ltd:

* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, 2017, board appointed roger m. Ponder to serve as chief executive officer of company, effective immediately

* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, 2017, board appointed Keith W. Hayter to serve as president of company, effective immediately

* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, , Larry Kristof, former president, CEO, CFO of co resigned from all of his positions with co

* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - Kristof will remain as president of company s mantra energy alternatives subsidiary Source text:(bit.ly/2r79qLR) Further company coverage:

