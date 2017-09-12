BRIEF-Manulife announces structural and leadership changes

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp
* Says bringing all wealth and asset management businesses together into primary reporting segment, global wealth and asset management
* Has created dedicated senior leadership role with direct responsibility for Manulife’s closed legacy businesses in North America
* Anil Wadhwani has been appointed president and CEO of Manulife Asia
* Marianne Harrison appointed president, CEO of John Hancock; Michael Doughty been appointed president, CEO of Manulife Canada
* Steve Roder, Manulife’s chief financial officer, has decided to retire for personal reasons, effective December 31, 2017
* Philip Witherington, currently interim president and CEO of Manulife Asia, appointed Manulife’s CFO, effective January 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: