BRIEF-Manulife announces structural and leadership changes

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp

* Says bringing all wealth and asset management businesses together into primary reporting segment, global wealth and asset management​

* Has created dedicated senior leadership role with direct responsibility for Manulife’s closed legacy businesses in North America​

* Anil Wadhwani has been appointed president and CEO of Manulife Asia​

* Marianne Harrison appointed president, CEO of John Hancock; Michael Doughty been appointed president, CEO of Manulife Canada​

* Steve Roder, Manulife’s chief financial officer, has decided to retire for personal reasons, effective December 31, 2017​

* Philip Witherington, currently interim president and CEO of Manulife Asia, appointed Manulife’s CFO, effective January 1, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: