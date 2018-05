Manulife Financial Corp:

* MANULIFE ANNOUNCES SUBORDINATED GREEN BOND ISSUE

* MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP - INTENDS TO ISSUE $600 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.317% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 9, 2028

* MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP - DEBENTURES MATURE ON MAY 9, 2028

* MANULIFE FINANCIAL - DEBENTURES TO BEAR INTEREST AT FIXED RATE OF 3.317% UNTIL MAY 9, 2023 AND THEREAFTER AT RATE OF 0.78% OVER THREE MONTH CDOR