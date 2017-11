Nov 14 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp

* Manulife Financial Corp - ‍priced offering in Singapore of 500 million Singapore dollars principal amount of 3.00% subordinated notes due november 21, 2029​

* Manulife Financial - ‍offering will be made pursuant to offering circular dated Nov 14 and is anticipated to qualify as tier 2 capital for Manulife​