BRIEF-Manulife Financial Reports Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.64

May 6 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp:

* MANULIFE REPORTS 1Q20 NET INCOME OF $1.3 BILLION AND CORE EARNINGS OF $1.0 BILLION, A STRONG CAPITAL POSITION WITH A LICAT RATIO OF 155%, AND NET INFLOWS OF $3.2 BILLION IN GLOBAL WEALTH AND ASSET MANAGEMENT

* QTRLY DILUTED CORE EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.51

* NEW BUSINESS VALUE OF $469 MILLION IN 1Q20, A DECREASE OF 11% COMPARED WITH 1Q19

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64

* ANNUALIZED PREMIUM EQUIVALENT SALES OF $1.6 BILLION IN 1Q20, A DECREASE OF 9% COMPARED WITH 1Q19

* MANULIFE FINANCIAL - REPORTED GLOBAL WEALTH & ASSET MANAGEMENT NET INFLOWS OF $3.2 BILLION IN 1Q20, COMPARED WITH NET OUTFLOWS OF $1.3 BILLION IN 1Q19

* QUARTER-END WEALTH AND ASSET MANAGEMENT ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND ADMINISTRATION $636.2 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.59 — REFINITIV IBES DATA