May 7 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp:

* INTENDS TO ISSUE $1 BILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.237% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 12, 2030

* INTENDS TO ISSUE $1 BILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.818% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 13, 2035