BRIEF-Manulife Investments Announces Termination Of Oil Sands Sector Fund

April 26 (Reuters) - Oil Sands Sector Fund:

* MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND

* MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018

* MANULIFE INVESTMENTS - TO REQUEST THAT UNITS OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND BE DE-LISTED FROM TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE AT CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON JUNE 29, 2018

* MANULIFE INVESTMENTS - OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION

* MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS

* MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS' PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES