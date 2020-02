Feb 26 (Reuters) - Manulife Holdings Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 13.7 MILLION RGT; QTRLY REVENUE 446.5 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY YEAR AGO REVENUE 184.9 MILLION RGT; QTRLY YEAR AGO NET PROFIT 6.9 MILLION RGT

* ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND AT 7.0 SEN PER SHARE

* GROUP REMAINS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ON OUTLOOK IN MEDIUM TO LONG-TERM PROSPECT Source text here Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)