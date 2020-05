May 14 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp:

* MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION PRICES U.S. PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP - PRICED U.S. PUBLIC OFFERING OF U.S.$500 MILLION AMOUNT OF 2.484% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027 AT OFFERING PRICE OF 100%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: