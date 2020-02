BRIEF-Manulife Reports 2019 Net Income Of $5.6 Bln And Core Earnings Of $6.0 Bln

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp:

* MANULIFE REPORTS 2019 NET INCOME OF $5.6 BILLION AND CORE EARNINGS OF $6.0 BILLION, SOLID GROWTH IN ASIA AND A DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 12%

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $$0.61

* QTRLY WEALTH AND ASSET MANAGEMENT ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND ADMINISTRATION $681.4 BILLION

* QTRLY CORE ROE 12.5%

* NEW BUSINESS VALUE OF $526 MILLION IN 4Q19, AN INCREASE OF 4% COMPARED WITH 4Q18

* ANNUALIZED PREMIUM EQUIVALENT SALES OF $1.5 BILLION IN 4Q19, AN INCREASE OF 1% COMPARED WITH 4Q18

* REPORTED ANNUALIZED PREMIUM EQUIVALENT (“APE”) SALES OF $1.5 BILLION IN 4Q19, AN INCREASE OF 1% COMPARED WITH 4Q18

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.75 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: