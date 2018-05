BRIEF-Manulife Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.67

May 2 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp:

* MANULIFE REPORTS 1Q18 NET INCOME OF $1.4 BILLION, CORE EARNINGS OF $1.3 BILLION AND A LICAT CAPITAL RATIO OF 129%

* Q1 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64

* QTRLY CORE RETURN ON COMMON SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY OF 13.4%

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* GENERATED NET FLOWS OF $10.0 BILLION IN GLOBAL WEALTH & ASSET MANAGEMENT SEGMENT IN 1Q18 COMPARED WITH $4.6 BILLION IN 1Q17

* QTRLY PREMIUMS AND DEPOSITS FROM INSURANCE PRODUCTS $11,603 MILLION VERSUS. $10,705 MILLION LAST YEAR

* ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND ADMINISTRATION AT QUARTER END $1,098 BILLION VERSUS $1,071 BILLION AT Q4 END