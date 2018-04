April 30 (Reuters) - Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Q1 NET PROPERTY INCOME US$19.7 MILLION VERSUS US$12.8 MILLION

* QTRLY GROSS REVENUE US$31.2 MILLION, UP 57.1 PERCENT

* QTRLY DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT (RESTATED FOR RIGHTS ISSUE) 1.51 CENTS