BRIEF-Manutan International H1 Net Income Falls To 15.6 Million Euro

May 27 (Reuters) - Manutan International SA:

* END OF FEBRUARY 2020, GROUP RECORDED GROWTH OF 3.1% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2019

* DUE TO UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING CURRENT GLOBAL CRISIS, GROUP’S RESULTS FOR ENTIRE 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR WILL BE AFFECTED

* HAS A CASH OF EUR 84 MILLION AND ITS FINANCIAL DEBT RATE REMAINS LOWER THAN 11% OF TOTAL BALANCE SHEET AS OF 31ST MARCH, 2020

* H1 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME AMOUNTED TO 6.5% OF TURNOVER (AGAINST 6.7% IN PREVIOUS YEAR)

* OVERALL, OVER H1 2019/2020 FINANCIAL YEAR, GROUP’S ACTIVITY REMAINED UP 1%

* H1 NET INCOME EUR 15.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* LOCAL AUTHORITIES DIVISION WAS MOST AFFECTED BY CRISIS

* H1 CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT EUR 24.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 TURNOVER EUR 376.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 372.4 MILLION YEAR AGO